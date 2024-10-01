Gambia condemns attack on UAE ambassador’s residence in Sudan

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia is shocked to learn about the recent cowardly and heinous attack on the residence of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, Republic of Sudan, and without hesitation, wishes to strongly condemn such an inhuman attack. This attack is absolutely in violation of the principle of inviolability of diplomatic premises and properties as enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and therefore the competent authorities of the host country are required to ensure that such diplomatic properties are safe and secured at all times. In this regard, we hope that all necessary efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators of this unlawful act to justice. At this very critical moment, we call on all the concerned parties in the Republic of Sudan to exercise maximum restraint and give peace a chance by closely working with all stakeholders in ensuring an inclusive political dialogue to resolve the crisis in Sudan and maintain unity, durable peace, stability and development in that country. As Chair of the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, The Gambia further calls on all the Member States of the Organization to accelerate all progressive efforts for the urgent restoration of durable peace, democracy and constitutional rule in the Republic of Sudan.