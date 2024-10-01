3DGam marks 7yrs of humanitarian service

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Humanitarian group Decision, Determination and Destiny (3DGam) over the weekend celebrated seven years of existence and operations in The Gambia.

The 3DGam is part of 3DGlobal. It is a registered foundation with the sole aim of improving the lives of the disadvantaged people within communities by providing support in women empowerment through microfinance, horticulture, poultry and small ruminant productions among other things.

The foundation hopes that this will improve both the income and nutrition of the local populace, as well as education.

Since its inception, many areas in the country have benefitted from the operation of 3DGam directly and indirectly.

Alasan Bah, Homeland General and Country Director of 3DGam, said the foundation was formed in 2017 by a Gambian in the UK and has interacted with over 236 communities covering human rights, health and many areas.

Demba Ali Jawo, veteran journalist and former Minister of Information, commended 3DGam for the achievements recorded and for coming this far in service of humanity.

Several other speakers including senior government officials commended the foundation for its work in the country.