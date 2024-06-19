Gambia, Cuba mark 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – On May 19th 2024, the Governments of The Gambia and Cuba marked the auspicious occasion of the 45th anniversary of establishing formal diplomatic relations. The Government and People of The Gambia extend their warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the People of Cuba on this significant milestone. The occasion symbolizes the longevity of our diplomatic ties and reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

This historic moment underscores the depth of friendship and collaboration between The Gambia and Cuba, founded on principles of solidarity, equality and a shared vision for socio-economic progress. The unwavering support extended by Cuba, particularly in the area of health care, resonates deeply within our nation.

The Government of The Gambia expresses profound gratitude for Cuba’s steadfast support in this critical sector. It remains resolute in its commitment to further enhance cooperation in healthcare capacity-building, medical research, and the exchange of best practices.

Furthermore, The Gambia unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Cuba on the international stage, particularly on the need to lift all economic sanctions imposed on Cuba. In light of the allegations labeling Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and the detrimental impact of the accompanying measures on the Cuban people, The Gambia advocates for dialogue as a preferred alternative to punitive sanctions and conflict.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, it is imperative to reflect on the progress achieved through our partnership and recommit ourselves to further deepening and diversifying bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two nations. Together, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a future characterized by peace, justice, equality and dialogue, in alignment with the goals outlined in the Agenda for Sustainable Development.