Gambia dispel rumours of coronavirus

By Lamin Cham

The Ministry of Health has clarified that there is no case of coronavirus in The Gambia and there is “maximum alert” in the country to ensure that it is kept away.

The ministry’s statement came in response to viral rumours on social media that a certain Gambian who arrived from Italy was taken ill and was admitted in hospital with suspected symptoms.

The statement from the ministry read: “Ministry of Health is aware of rumours circulating on THE social media that a Gambian from Italy reported to EFSTH with signs and symptoms of Covid-19. We hereby inform the public that this information is not true and that the said patient has no signs or symptoms related to COVID-19.

“We assure the public that there has been no case of COVID-19 in The Gambia and the ministry and its partners are doing all it can to maintain The Gambia free from COVID-19. We advise members of the public to not speculate or spread unfounded rumours. Please visit http://www.moh.gov.gm for updates on the COVID-19 situation or call 1025 for accurate information.”