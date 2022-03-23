23.9 C
￼3 STAND TRIAL FOR MURDER OF NATIONAL AUDIT STAFF

By Bruce Asemota

Three persons accused of robbing and murdering Ousman Jarju, an official of the National Audit Office in September last year, yesterday appeared before the high court charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, robbery with violence and murder.

The men are Haddim Jeng, Muhammed Njie and Muhammed Touray but a fourth unnamed suspect is at large.

They are also alleged to have conspired to attack one Fatoumata Danso.

When the case came up, the three suspects indicated that they couldn’t afford the services of a lawyer, hence the need to get the National Agency for Legal Aid to represent them.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh accordingly ordered the principal registrar of the court to transmit the case file to NALA for legal representation for the accused persons.

