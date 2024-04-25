Gambians protest over killing of compatriot by German police

- Advertisement -

Gambians will continue to the streets in Germany today Thursday in solidarity with family of the late Lamin Touray who was killed by German police last month.

The protestors first gathered ten days ago, under the slogan “Justice4Lamin” at the scene of the incident, in Nienburg.

Last weekend, the demonstration continued in the streets of Hamburg and Stuttgart. “We will continue today too to demand clarification and justice, this time in the capital, Berlin,” a statement from the group shared with The Standard stated.

Lamin Touray was killed by police officers in Nienburg with incident captured in a video widely circulating on social media, in which the police could be heard shooting Lamin many times. The autopsy report confirmed he was hit by eight shots, two of which led to his death.

“For us, it remains incomprehensible how the police operation could escalate to such an extent and why Lamin had to die. At this difficult time, we stand firmly by the side of Lamin’s family, partner and friends who are mourning him and want to fight for justice.

The bereaved have the right to have the circumstances and responsibilities of the fatal police operation fully clarified and for Lamin Touray to receive justice,” the group said.