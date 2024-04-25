Court admits autopsy reports of slain PIU officers

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court on Tuesday admitted the post-mortem reports of the two police officers Pateh Jallow and Sang J. Gomez, who were gunned down on 12 September at the Sukuta–Jabang Junction. The documents were produced in court where Ousainou Bojang is standing trial for their killing.

Professor Gabriel Ogun, a pathologist at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul who conducted the autopsy on the bodies, told the court that he conducted examination on 14 September, 2023 and signed the reports.

Responding to questions posed by lawyer Lamin.J.Darbo, legal counsel for Ousainou Bojang, he said the time of their death was reported to be around 21:00 hours on the 12th September, 2023.

He explained that the primary aim of the autopsy is to determine the cause of death and he wasn’t present when they died but he prepared the report after post-mortem examination was conducted on the bodies.

Hearing continues on 30 April, 2024.