Sri Lanka seeks enhanced ties with Gambia ahead of OIC summit

Ahead of the forthcoming Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, slated to be hosted by Gambia in early May, Sri Lankan Envoy to Kenya, Kana Kananathan engaged in bilateral discussions with Dr Mamadou Tangara, the Foreign Minister of Gambia.

The discussions centered on fortifying the bonds between Sri Lanka and African nations, emphasizing collaboration and solidarity among African countries.

Ambassador Kananathan reiterated Sri Lanka’s unwavering commitment to being a steadfast ally to Africa.

Expressing gratitude for Gambia’s longstanding support for Sri Lanka in international arenas, Kananathan underscored the importance of sustained cooperation between the two nations across diverse multilateral platforms.

The upcoming OIC summit, to be convened in Gambia, promises significant participation from heads of state representing OIC member countries, providing a crucial forum for dialogue and collaboration on pertinent issues facing the Islamic world.

Kananathan conveyed optimism regarding the potential for heightened partnership and collaboration between Sri Lanka and Gambia, as well as with other African nations.