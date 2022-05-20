Court room TV thief gets one-year mandatory jail term

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Sulayman Jallow, the man who was charged with stealing a TV set from Kanifing Principal Magistrates’ Court, has been sentenced to one-year mandatory jail term on the second count and a fine of D10.000 in default to serve two years on the first count.

He had pleaded guilty to both counts.

- Advertisement -

Delivering his judgment, Magistrate Ebrima Colley said of all places in the Kanifing Municipality, Mr Jallow chose to break and enter the court premises and stole a flat-screen TV valuated at D45,000.

He pointed out that Sulayman Jallow frequently comes around the court premises and pretends to drink ‘attaya’ with the shopkeeper, Abdoulie Jallow whose shop is at the entrance of the court. “He, therefore, took advantage of the relationship to mastermind the act of stealing the flat TV screen,” the magistrate said.

After being docked and charged, the accused person did not show any remorse, rather, he was trying to concoct a behaviour to make the court believe that he is mentally ill, the magistrate went on, adding that for this type of case, the court should not only do justice but send a clear message that the court premises is not where to commit such heinous crimes.

- Advertisement -

“It is the duty of this court not only to protect its personnel but all things under it generally. What the accused person did was planned and premeditated,” he said.

The IGP was represented by ASP F.A Sanyang and Cpl 4370 Jallow.