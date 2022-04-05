GNOC LAUDS GAMBIAN VOLLEYBALL’S INTERNATIONAL GLORY

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s rising international recognition in volleyball was the subject of a meeting on Saturday between the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, Gambia Volleyball Federation officials and members of the men’s beach volleyball team.

In 2019, the Gambia’s men beach volleyball players became champions of Africa at the All-Africa Games in Morocco.

Last week, the team became champions of Africa again at a tourney in Accra organised to serve as the African qualifiers for this summer’s Commonwealth Games. The players Jarra and Jawo lifted the trophy and secured the only spot available to African teams at the Commonwealth Games 2020 in Birmingham. On their return, the GNOC which is also the coordinating body for Gambia’s participation in the Commonwealth Games, helped organise a rousing welcome for the team at the airport, a felicitation dinner and audience with the team, all to celebrate their achievement.

The president of the GNOC Beatrice Allen congratulated the team and reaffirmed her own personal support and that of the GNOC to the team as they continue to make the country proud.

“My biggest priority is athletes development and your success has made me believe that we should and will continue to do that,” she said.

The President of the Gambia Volleyball Federation (GVBF) Bai Dodou Jallow commended GNOC for the financial support provided to the federation which facilitated an effective preparation and participation in international events. “We are grateful and hope this great partnership will continue because it inspires us to do even better each time we set out to do an assignment.”

The GNOC executive director Muhammed Janneh, secretary general Yorro Njie and board member Pa Assan Sylva all hailed the progress made by the Gambian volleyball and commended the hard work by the GVBF.