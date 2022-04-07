IEC assures transparent elections

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, has assured Gambians that Saturday’s National Assembly elections will be free, fair and transparent.

He said the commission will once again put in place robust measures to ensure that voting, counting, tabulation and declaration are done in the most transparent and accurate manner.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to assure Gambians, the electorate, political parties and candidates and all other stakeholders that the commission is fully committed to deliver to the Gambian people free, fair and transparent elections come 9th April, 2022.

Polling and counting agents from each of the political parties and candidates are encouraged to watch the whole process from start to finish,” Njai told journalists yesterday.

Some 246 candidates will contest the 53 seats on Saturday while the campaign which started last month will end today.

- Advertisement -

The commission said the campaign has proved to be very inclusive and very peaceful and no incident was reported.

“I would like to commend all the candidates and political parties for their sense of responsibility in ensuring the conduct of peaceful campaign rallies and meetings across the country. I implore on all the candidates and their supporters to maintain this momentum throughout the electoral process,” he added.

Chairman Njai said the electoral body has concluded training of 6,000 polling staff who will be deployed to1555 polling stations across the country.

“All election materials and equipment have also been fully deployed to all regions and to ensure peaceful, transparent and credible elections, the IGP has provided appropriate security arrangements to ensure the safety of all persons and property during the electoral process. I would like to commend the IGP for providing adequate security during the nomination and the campaign,” Chairman Njai said.