Ministry announces full hajj packages of 9 operators

Press release

The Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs and the National Hajj Commission in consultation with the hajj operators on the 2022 hajj package, would like to inform the general public that the final package for 2022 hajj is as follows:

1 Gambia International Airline (GIA) D407,816.30

2 Banjul Travel Agency D460,000.00

3 Tivaouane Travel and Tours D460,094.44

4 Obit Travel Agency D458,596.92

5 Travel Express Agency D461,440.00

6 Amana Travel and Tours D416,961.05

7 Maya Global Travel and Tours D460,003.86

8 Continental / Crossbreed D450,723.35

9 Algasimou Travel and Tours D465,965.75

However, the following operators are offering Ram for any of their interested pilgrims at a cost as below:

1 Gambia International Airline (GIA) D12,183.70

2 Amana Travel and Tours D13,038.50

3 Continental/Crossbreed D9,276.65