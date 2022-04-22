OIC Gambia Secretariat relocates to Sir Dawda Conference Center

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia OIC Secretariat has announced it has moved its office location from the Petroleum House, Brusubi to the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

A statement from the Secretariat said with immediate effect, it will be conducting business from its new address.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the development, the Deputy CEO, Ambassador Essa Bokar Sey, said: “As the custodians of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, moving to our natural home could not have happened at a better time”.

He added: “Not only will it save us significant overhead and operational cost, but the relocation will also put us in a pole position to respond to the managerial and operational needs of the center with promptitude and vigor.”