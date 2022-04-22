26.2 C
OIC Gambia Secretariat relocates to Sir Dawda Conference Center

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia OIC Secretariat has announced it has moved its office location from the Petroleum House, Brusubi to the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo.

A statement from the Secretariat said with immediate effect, it will be conducting business from its new address.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy CEO, Ambassador Essa Bokar Sey, said: “As the custodians of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, moving to our natural home could not have happened at a better time”.

He added: “Not only will it save us significant overhead and operational cost, but the relocation will also put us in a pole position to respond to the managerial and operational needs of the center with promptitude and vigor.”

