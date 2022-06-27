Standard reporter, 7 others honoured at IOM awards

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

Standard newspaper journalist Alagie Manneh and seven other journalists have been conferred awards by the International Organisation for Migration at a low-key event last Thursday.

It was the maiden edition of the UN agency’s Reporting on Migration Competition awards, which is being organised across West and Central Africa to promote ethical and informative migration journalism.

Thursday’s event saw IOM-The Gambia office recognise the outstanding works of some of the country’s migration journalists, with The Standard’s Alagie Manneh scooping 1st place in print and digital media category.

Other awardees were Sankulleh Janko of West Africa Democracy Radio; freelance journalist Sanna Camara; Famara Badjie and Ebrima N Sanneh of GRTS and Momodou Gajaga of QTV. Three other journalists, Gainako’s Yusef Taylor, QTV’s Aji Bintou Drammeh and Foroyaa newspaper’s Ndey Sowe received honourable mentions.

The initiative was funded under the EU-IOM Joint initiative for Migration Protection and Reintegration.

The European Migration Liaison Officer to The Gambia, Ms Bosnjakovic, in a statement, praised the work and professional values of those journalists who cherish the right to freedom of expression, and who allow information to flow and migrate as vital in any democracy.

“The communication on migration has seen a complete turnaround compared to previous years. This is something positive…

“Last year, the president signed the Access to Information Bill. On this occasion, the media reported about the land mark event, which should facilitate the work of journalists and empower civil society to access government-held information to enhance accountability and transparency. While being grateful for your work, I encourage you to live your passion, embrace your rights, contribute to migration governance and further support your own and global citizens,” she stated.