WCR, CRR get new governors

By Awa Makalo

Ousman Bojang, a native of Brikama, has been appointed governor of West Coast Region.

Mr Bojang replaces Lamin Sanneh, who has been moved to the environment ministry as Permanent Secretary. Mr Sanneh served as governor of West Coast Region both under Jammeh and Barrow.

Ousman Bojang’s father, Jerreba, was once a chief in Brikama.

Meanwhile, Ousman Bah, who was deputy governor of Central River Region, has now been appointed governor.

Mr Bah was deputy to Sheriff Abba Sanyang, who is now the new minister of lands.