27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

WCR, CRR get new governors

0
- Advertisement -

By Awa Makalo

Ousman Bojang, a native of Brikama, has been appointed governor of West Coast Region.

- Advertisement -

Mr Bojang replaces Lamin Sanneh, who has been moved to the environment ministry as Permanent Secretary. Mr Sanneh served as governor of West Coast Region both under Jammeh and Barrow.

Ousman Bojang’s father, Jerreba, was once a chief in Brikama.

Meanwhile, Ousman Bah, who was deputy governor of Central River Region, has now been appointed governor.

- Advertisement -

Mr Bah was deputy to Sheriff Abba Sanyang, who is now the new minister of lands.

- Advertisement -
Previous article2 dead in Senegal clashes amid pre-poll tensions
Next article4 dismissed agric officials want director sacked
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

PARAMOUNT CHIEF URGES GOV’T TO STOP YORUBA COMMUNITY FROM PRACTISING MONARCHY

By Omar Bah The Paramount Chief has called on the Gambia government to stop the Yoruba community from practising a monarchy in The Gambia. Chief...

Ex-Rawdat prexy urges Muslim leaders to stop attacking one another

Noah Touray appointed ambassador to Spain

4 dismissed agric officials want director sacked

WCR, CRR get new governors

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions