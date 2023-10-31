Gambia presents first artifact to Senegalese museum

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham, just back from Dakar

For the first time in history, a Gambian artifact is now present in the Senegalese national museum. It is sculpture of a crocodile, an important sacred animal found in many folklores among Gambian tribes.

Presenting the artifact at the African Renaissance Monument in Dakar on Saturday, Tourism Minister Hamat Bah said the crocodile is the center of attraction in culture sight and scenes at many sacred locations in The Gambia, namely Katchically in Bakau, Kartong Folonko among others. Bah spoke at length about the close historical relations between the people of The Gambia and Senegal which he said is depicted in many artifacts.

He praised the creation of the African Renaissance Monument and praised the idea behind its creation.

The administrator of the African Renaissance Monument said the presentation is a continuation of the dream of great pan-Africanists to bring the continent together. In return, Mr Hamat Bah was also presented with a miniature of the African Renaissance Monument. The ceremony was attended by the Gambia High Commissioner to Senegal Hadrammeh Sidibeh among other officials.