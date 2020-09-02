Gambia registers 134 Covid 19 cases in 2 days, no deaths recorded

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Having registered 68 cases on Monday, The Gambia yesterday registered 66 cases taking the number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,029.

The number of Covid-19 daily infections have showed a slight decline as there were no deaths reported in two days.

The country currently has 1,787 active cases, 13 people in quarantine, 302 probably cases and a crude cases-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

The median age of the new cases is 38 years (range: 19 to 89 years), according to the situation report.