Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Gambia registers 134 Covid 19 cases in 2 days, no deaths recorded

By Aisha Tamba

Having registered 68 cases on Monday, The Gambia yesterday registered 66 cases taking the number of Covid-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,029.
The number of Covid-19 daily infections have showed a slight decline as there were no deaths reported in two days.

The country currently has 1,787 active cases, 13 people in quarantine, 302 probably cases and a crude cases-fatality ratio of 3.2%.
The median age of the new cases is 38 years (range: 19 to 89 years), according to the situation report.

