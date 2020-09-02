GDC plans to eliminate PIU if elected

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Democratic Congress has revealed plans to eliminate the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) if it takes power.

The party launched its website and manifesto over the weekend.

“A GDC government will abolish the PIU and localise the police force under the umbrella of the local government,” the party manifesto revealed.

According to the party’s manifesto, the military will be reformed to become a nation building force and a defence force, “a partner in developing the nation and keeping its sovereignty intact. The intelligence force will be reformed by an act of parliament to ensure its role and duties to serve the nation in accordance with the areas of development and intelligence to keep the nation safe”.

“As per the (draft) constitution, one of the GDC’s first tasks, once in office is to establish an independent anti-corruption commission through an Act of parliament that shall take all necessary steps to safeguard, prevent and properly manage to reduce corruption in our public and private sector.

“GDC shall provide full support to this institution to ensure effective oversight of all aspects of the Gambian economy is corruption free, therefore, generate a conducive Gambian business market, that focus on the development of its people and infrastructure, based on partnership, fair market competition and best public service to the citizenry,” the manifesto read.

The party also revealed plans to establish the performance contract and reward base system for all public services, including the civil service and public enterprises that will enable these important institutions to become independent of party politics and be part of the development engine of the nation.

“A GDC government shall recognise the importance of rewarding its Public Service workers by establishing a living wage salary and reform the current pay grade system. A GDC government will provide: first class training to our police forces to enhance their knowledge in policing by consent, meanwhile empower the communities to work with the police forces as stakeholders and partners in keeping communities safe for everyone. Community groups, civil society and other stakeholders shall be given seats in newly establish local Safeguarding boards

“The safeguarding board shall comprise the respective positions in each administrative area, police chief, mayor or mayoress, chief/alkalo, NAMs representing the area and civil society groups based in the area. These boards shall hold quarterly meetings about keeping the administrative area safe.

The president to meet leaders of the opposition at least twice annually by law,” the manifesto added.

The party also intends to transform the government into a transparent, accountable, and service orientated body.

“We will introduce the beginning of the Gambian digital age, with e-governance, e-commerce, and quick services to the citizens,”

“A GDC government shall initiate as one of its top priorities to review/amend the Public Service Act, Public Service Commission Regulations, Financial Regulations and update General Orders and code of practice to ensure they are compliant with the New Constitution and aim to introduce a new phenomenon in the Gambian Public Service. Establish the new constitutional requirement of all independent commissions.