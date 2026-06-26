Gambia, Senegal telecoms authorities sign MoU

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By Sirrah Touray

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Senegal’s Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications et des Postes on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise cooperation in telecommunications, postal services, spectrum management and consumer protection.

The signing at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre brings together the two regulators under a structured framework aimed at addressing challenges that cross national borders. Officials said the agreement includes a detailed work plan covering licening, economic regulation, cybersecurity, quality of service monitoring, staff exchanges and joint participation in regional initiatives.

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The director general of Pura Njogou Bah told the gathering that the two countries share more than a geographic boundary. He pointed to daily trade, family ties and cultural links that now extend to communications networks central to economic activity.

He described current regulatory challenges such as cross border connectivity, roaming services, spectrum coordination, cyber security and postal sector development as issues that require coordinated responses. He explained that the memorandum creates a mechanism for information exchange, technical assistance and peer learning. He also announced the establishment of a cooperation forum to oversee implementation and review progress.

The director general of Senegal’s regulatory authority Dahirou Thiam followed with remarks on the historical ties between the two nations. He said shared geography, history and a common vision for development provide a basis for stronger partnerships in telecommunications, digital services and postal operations.

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He identified coordination of radio frequencies along border areas as a priority, noting that network proximity demands continuous consultation to prevent interference and improve service quality for communities in frontier zones. On regional roaming, he described it as an important step for integration and citizen welfare while acknowledging difficulties in aligning implementation with Ecowas regulations on surcharges.

To support postal regulation in The Gambia, he announced that a Senegalese postal and financial services expert would be seconded to assist with oversight of courier and delivery services. He stressed that the ceremony marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation rather than its conclusion.

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Ismaila Ceesay delivered the keynote address and conveyed the government’s support for the agreement along with greetings from the president. He said telecommunications, internet, broadcasting and postal services have become fundamental to economic growth, public service delivery, education and healthcare.

He urged both institutions to move quickly from commitment to implementation, stating that the value of the memorandum will be measured by practical outcomes in the months ahead. He reaffirmed government backing for initiatives that promote regional integration, regulatory excellence and sustainable development.