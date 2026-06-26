GFF prexy Bajo denies allegations he opposes Kemo Ceesay because he is UDP

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Outgoing president Lamin Kaba Bajo of the Gambia Football Federation has denied ever telling one of the people aspiring to succeed him Kemo Ceesay, that ‘because of his membership of the opposition United Democratic Party, he cannot support his candidature”.

Earlier this month, the outgoing GFF executive led by Bajo, endorsed Musa Jammeh, who alongside Kemo Ceesay, were the two presidential aspirants from its team. Soon after the executive endorsed Mr Jammeh, Kemo Ceesay declared his own independent bid for the presidency in the August elections.

Speaking on popular Gambian affairs portal Bitilo, anchored by Nfally Fadera, Kemo Ceesay alleged that Mr Bajo had explained to him that his reasons of not backing him is that he, Kemo, is a member of the UDP.

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“I enjoy mutual trust and respect with Kaba and will never talk ill of him because he has never showed me hatred or ill will. However, he told me the GFF could not endorse me because of my being a member of the UDP,” Kemo Ceesay told Bitilo.

He further disclosed that his connection with the UDP was going to cost him his job before his retirement and he had to quit his position in the party to keep his job as finance director of the GFF, because football administration was, and is still his passion and calling.

Bajo reacts

However contacted for comments on the allegations, Mr Bajo said he, has never told Kemo such a thing. He also denied ever having a private conversation on the matter with Mr Ceesay, maintaining that decisions of Team-Kaba’s position on election matters was always taken as a team, and not by him personally.

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Bajo also explained that many valid considerations and factors led the GFF executive to endorse Musa Jammeh, and not Kemo Ceesay, and at some point and occasions, those reasons would be explained. ”But to respond to this personal allegations against me, I wish to be on record that I did not tell Kemo any such thing he is claiming,” Mr Bajo said.