Gambia to attend G77 and China summit in Cuba

The Gambia will be represented at the G77 and China Summit, to be held in Cuba from 15 to 16 September, by a high-level delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara.

According to a statement from the Cuban embassy in Banjul, the Gambia’s participation in this relevant international conclave was disclosed during a meeting between the minister and Ambassador Rubén G. Abelenda on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Tangara and Abelenda discussed the preparations for the Havana summit and its current importance for the countries of the South.

Both took advantage of the occasion to also address the positive and historic relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between their respective governments and people.

The G77 and China Summit in Cuba will discuss role of science, technology and innovation, and its fundamental objective will be to draw up strategies to make humanity better, more just and truly democratic.

Cuba has been an active member of that negotiating bloc of developing countries, the largest and most diverse made up of 134 states that represent 80 percent of the world’s population and two thirds of UN membership.

Meanwhile the Gambian ambassador to Cuba Sheikh Tijan Hydara has said the Gambia’s participation in the event is highly expected and valued by the Cuban government. ”The Gambian delegation’s presence will also help boost the already cordial ties between the countries and people,” Ambassador Hydara said.