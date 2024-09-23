Gambia to mark first International Day of Soninke language

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Veteran lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou, president of Sumpoo Do Khati Youth Committee, has called on Gambians, particularly the Soninke (Serahule) community to join and celebrate International Day of Soninke Language slated for Wednesday 25 September.

According to Mr Tambadou, 25 September is put aside by UNESCO to celebrate International Day of the Soninke language. He said the event will be celebrated in The Gambia with a march past from Churchill’s Town petrol station to Westfield youth monument.

The Soninke language, also known as Serahule, is spoken by the Soninke people of West Africa mainly in The Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Mali and other countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday at Westfield youth monument, Lawyer Tambadou revealed: “On the 13th October 2023, the Executive Board and the UNESCO General Assembly unanimously adopted resolution 42C/61, and proclaimed 25th September of each year as International Day of the Soninke language.”

He added that this is also considering Soninke an instrument for strengthening cohesion between peoples and countries, given that the language is spoken in several countries and recognized beyond Africa’s borders because of the attachment of its speakers, who make it their source of identity throughout the world.

“We invite all the Soninke and people in The Gambia and around the world, to among other things, celebrate this day so as to highlight our language and our culture, to show the whole world that the Soninke people are grateful and are living up to the immense hope that this linguistic consecration represents.

On the occasion of the 1st anniversary of this date, we wish to extend the appreciation and gratitude of all the Soninke in The Gambia to the president Adama Barrow, and his government.”