Gov’t clarifies decision on Abuko Nature Reserve

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs wishes to clarify recent misconceptions surrounding the Cabinet’s discussions on Thursday, 19th September 2024, regarding the Abuko Nature Reserve and land allocation in Lamin.

Sometime ago, a cabinet subcommittee was set up to address concerns raised by youth living near the Abuko Nature Reserve and its surroundings. The subcommittee explored several options to meet the needs of the youth in the community for having recreational spaces.

- Advertisement -

As a result, the Hon. Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Hon. Hamat N.K Bah presented the findings and proposals from the subcommittee to Cabinet.

The first proposal presented involves the option of de-reserving a portion of the Abuko Nature Reserve to create a football field for the community. However, Cabinet firmly rejected this proposal. The decision was clear—not a single meter of land will be de-reserved from the Abuko Nature Reserve. It is important to note that not all proposals presented to the Cabinet gets approved by the Cabinet.

Cabinet approved a second proposal which involves the allocation of land in Lamin, along with a portion of land from NARI, for the development of sports and recreational facilities, including a National Football Stadium. These facilities will cater to a variety of sporting activities, benefiting the youth of Lamin and surrounding areas.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that while we prioritize youth development and recreational needs, environmental preservation remains paramount.

The government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting the integrity and conservation of the reserve.