President Barrow meets Mufti Menk

President Barrow thanked Mufti Menk for visiting The Gambia for the second time during his leadership and commended Menk’s efforts to raise awareness of Islamic teachings and values.

Mufti Menk reported that Abdullah Aid has made significant progress in providing water facilities, Masjids, health services and scholarships over the years. The Charity has also funded shelters in 300 communities.

President Barrow acknowledged the role of Abdullah Aid in transforming communities and the lives and livelihoods of Gambians. He thanked the foundation on behalf of the beneficiaries and Gambians, encouraging them to continue the goodwill.

During the meeting, the two discussed issues related to promoting peace and stability for the development of the nation, highlighting peace as a prerequisite for sustainable development. Mufti Menk added. President Barrow reaffirmed his commitment to promote peace and unity to ensure the well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

The well-known scholar demonstrated commitment and plans to provide more development projects to improve social services.

Furthermore, he praised The Gambian leader for vigorously pursuing infrastructural development, and observing the country’s major transformation, since his last visit.