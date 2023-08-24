Gambian Embassy in China gets rare applause

In a rare appreciation of Gambian diplomats by diasporans, the Gambian community in China have expressed delight with the work of Ambassador Masaneh Kinteh and his consul Siaka Jatta.

In a letter addressed to the embassy obtained by The Standard, the members of the Gambian Association in China said the two men and their staff have gone extra miles to extend exemplary services to their compatriots in their various capacities.

“Your timely interventions to attend to our needs, bringing comfort and relief to us in this foreign land are remarkable. These actions have helped our community significantly. We are particularly pleased with the fast processing of documentation and breaking down of bureaucratic procedures by the embassy for which we thank Consul Jatta,” the association said.

‘We are also deeply appreciative of Ambassador Kinteh for always making himself available, extending a helping hand here and there whenever we needed assistance. He is easily accessible and always willing to listen,” the association noted.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to both of you for your outstanding service and dedication to The Gambian Association in China. Your contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of many, and we are truly honored to have you as our representatives in China and we thank the Gambia government for appointing you,” the statement, signed by the association’s president Foday Ceesay, concluded.