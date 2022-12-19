Gambian in Italy to stand trial for smashing bank door

A 23-year-old Gambian was arrested in the Italian city of Modena after throwing himself against the revolving door and window of a bank, shattering them.

According to the Italian Ilgiornale newspaper, the man had gone to the bank just before the afternoon reopening, and finding it still closed, he kicked and punched the windows, shattering them.

He was said to have been under the influence of alcohol and living on unemployment benefits. He is expected to be charged with the crimes of resisting a public official and aggravated damage.

According to the newspaper, the Gambian migrant was advised by a staff of the bank to wait for a few more minutes for the bank to reopen. But he responded by hurling insults and demanded to be given his unemployment benefits immediately on the spot. He then threw himself against the revolving door of the bank and brought it crashing to the ground, shattering it. He went on to smash another window.

The bank manager then alerted the police who sent a patrol squad and overcame him after a struggle.

Ilgiornale reported that the Gambian migrant had been earlier convicted for crimes involving drugs, carrying weapons or objects capable of offending and receiving stolen goods.

The first hearing of the trial will be held next month.