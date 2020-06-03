31 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
GAMBIAN SOLDIER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Gambia yesterday registered a new Coronavirus case, making the total number of cases to 26.

According to the health ministry, the new confirmed case is a 43-year-old Gambian soldier who has been in quarantine recently after returning from a trip to Sierra Leone, Guinea and Senegal. Four of his colleagues tested negative.

The unnamed soldier was initially tested positive for the virus in Sierra Leone.
There is also one probable case, an 11-year-old who recently returned to the country from the US.

The ministry also revealed that 7 new persons have been taken into quarantine for returning from countries with ongoing community transmissions.
The Gambia currently has 121 persons under quarantine, with 4 active cases and 21 recoveries.

