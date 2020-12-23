GDC Jarra Central NAM defects to NPP

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress National Assembly Member for Jarra Central has defected to President Adama Barrow’s new National People’s Party, NPP.

Kebba Jallow has become the latest opposition NAM from the Mamma Kanteh-led party to switch allegiance to the president. Jallow confirmed this development at Barrow’s Meet the People’s Tour event in Jarra Jappineh yesterday.

He said his defection to the NPP was informed by the president’s strong commitment to improve the lives of all Gambians with his development strides in all sectors.

Jallow said he shares the president’s vision for developing the country.

He accused the GDC leader of “viciously interfering in the parliamentary works” of GDC NAMs and thereby impeding national development.

“Our problems started with him when he insisted last year that I and the late Demba Sowe of Niamina should not attend Barrow’s meetings in our respective constituencies during last year’s Meet the People Tour. We told him that we are representatives of the people and are morally obligated to attend the president’s constitutionally mandated meeting to acquaint him with the plight of our people but he could not understand,” Jallow disclosed at the meeting.

He added that the former NPP chairman, Dr Demba Sabally, who has since joined Barrow encouraged him to make the party switch.

Mr Jallow said his relationship with his former party leader took a turn for the worse when Mr Kandeh asked the GDC lawmakers to vote against the Local Government Amendment Bill tabled by Alhagie Jawara of Lower Baddibu which sought to provide greater autonomy for the NAMs.

“Kandeh insisted that we vote against the bill since supporting it would only empower President Barrow and that was when he clashed with Jokadu NAM Salif Jawo who left and joined the NPP.”

Jallow said Jarra Central has always been a sanctuary for the incumbent and pledged to do everything in furthering the president’s development agenda and help in his bid to win the 2021 election.