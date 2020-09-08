29 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
type here...
News

GDC man who joined Barrow returns, ‘regrets’ decision

661
cham
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A GDC member, who abandoned the party to become a President Barrow supporter, has said he has regretted his decision and is now back to the GDC.

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie Cham, the former head of GDC’s policy, strategy and research committee who left a year ago for Barrow, confirmed he has re-joined the party.

“I want to confirm that I have returned to the GDC. I went to support Barrow because of the National Development Plan but I realise the president could not coordinate the process and I also have observed that he doesn’t have the qualities to lead this country to the dreamland,” Cham told The Standard.

He added: “Yes, Barrow is a very peaceful president but he needs to be reminded that a country cannot be run based on its president’s peacefulness. You must have plans that will move the country forward and as far I am concerned, this government’s plans are not working”.

Cham said the “good news for Gambians now is that we don’t need to fight or effect a coup to unseat a president. Our votes are our weapons, let’s use them and vote Barrow out in 2021”.

“The country is facing very pathetic difficulties – even our sovereignty is in the hands of foreigners. This is why I said it should be every Gambian’s duty to ensure we change the current leadership. We have to vote them out to regain our sovereignty,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTRRC faces uncertain times?
Next articleMother furious over release of man who ‘sodomised’ her son
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

BARROW REQUESTS ECOMIG’S CONTINUOUS PRESENCE

By Omar Bah President Adama Barrow has formally made a request to Ecowas for an extension of the Ecomig forces' stay in The Gambia. Addressing the...
Read more
News

Mother furious over release of man who ‘sodomised’ her son

  By Omar Bah  A Manjai Kunda mother, whose 13-year-old son was allegedly raped by one Muhammed Kuye, has expressed shock and disappointment over the man's...
Read more
News

TRRC faces uncertain times?

There is growing concern that the momentum gathered by Gambia's reconciliation and reparations commission, TRRC, may be lost to the indefinite suspension of its...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

barrow 5

We are Barrow for 2021

By Sulayman Jeng A brisk trek on Gambian social media unearthes a simmering contention for former APRC members allying with Barrow. In their twisted political...
barrow 2

BARROW REQUESTS ECOMIG’S CONTINUOUS PRESENCE

pro njie

Mother furious over release of man who ‘sodomised’ her son

cham

GDC man who joined Barrow returns, ‘regrets’ decision

TRRC 01

TRRC faces uncertain times?

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions