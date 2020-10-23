GDC’s Jokadu NAM switches to NPP

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

The National Assembly Member for Jokadu District Constituency Salifu Jawo has confirmed that he has switched allegiance to President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party. Mr Jawo has long been suspected by his party to be getting close to the NPP camp.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in a telephone conversation with The Standard from Jokadu, Hon. Jawo said: “I have switched allegiance from GDC to NPP. It all started when I voted YES to support the passing of the local government amendment bill which gives councils independence from party control. That’s where my problem started with my party because the party wanted me to vote NO. But I explained that Section 91(d) provides for the electorate to recall National Assembly members and we removed it. We are independent from our parties and that’s why UDP could expel 8 members without them losing their seats. So the Councils too should get similar protection; that is why I voted YES for the Local Government amendment bill,” Mr Jawo said.

He said since that bill, GDC started associating him with NPP.

“The draft constitution too came and I again voted against that because I think it is not in the interest of the nation,” he said.

Asked whether he has formally informed GDC about his shift to NPP, Jawo said he has not done that yet but argued that the GDC too did not officially tell him that they consider him as NPP. He said he too has not formally informed NPP about his intention to join them.

“But I am here to support NPP 100% in this Kerr Jarga ward by-election and Jokadu people are happy with me for switching allegiance to NPP. I have been receiving calls all these days, supporting my decision. I had a meeting with my family to inform them of my decision. And they gave me their blessing and I am now going viral to tell people of my new decision,” Hon Jawo said.