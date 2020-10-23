GDC, NPP name candidates for Niamina West

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Democratic Congress has announced the party’s candidate for the long-delayed November 7 by-election in Niamina West. He is Yero Jallow.

The GDC won the seat in 2017 through the late Demba Sowe who died in January while on a trip to Morocco. He won a close contest taking 1494 votes against 1197 of Malick Sowe of the National Reconciliation Party. The NRP is not expected to file a candidate but it is backing the National Peoples Party who are hell-bent on winning their first National Assembly seat. The party confirmed it has chosen Birom Sowe as their candidate. There are currently……. registered voters in Niamina West. The IEC has however allowed a few days window to those who may have damaged or lost their voter’s card to replace them. The IEC has confirmed that the nomination for the by- elections would be held on Saturday.