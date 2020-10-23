27 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
News

GDC, NPP name candidates for Niamina West

679
untit 5
- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia Democratic Congress has announced the party’s candidate for the long-delayed November 7 by-election in Niamina West. He is Yero Jallow.

- Advertisement -

The GDC won the seat in 2017 through the late Demba Sowe who died in January while on a trip to Morocco. He won a close contest taking 1494 votes against 1197 of Malick Sowe of the National Reconciliation Party. The NRP is not expected to file a candidate but it is backing the National Peoples Party who are hell-bent on winning their first National Assembly seat. The party confirmed it has chosen Birom Sowe as their candidate. There are currently……. registered voters in Niamina West. The IEC has however allowed a few days window to those who may have damaged or lost their voter’s card to replace them. The IEC has confirmed that the nomination for the by- elections would be held on Saturday.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘IEC cannot regulate politicians’ comments outside campaign period’
Next articleGDC’s Jokadu NAM switches to NPP
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

IEC ACCUSED OF IGNORING GPPA ADVICE OVER VOTER MATERIAL CONTRACT

By Omar Bah The Independent Electoral Commission is reportedly intending to go against the Gambia Public Procurement Authority's advice to contract a Canadian company with...
Read more
News

Sacrifices needed to get new constitution – CJ

To breathe a new life in the stalled national constitution-making process, rigidity and inflexibility must give way to compromises, Chief Justice Hassan Jallow said...
Read more
News

‘Common vision needed to confront sale, sexual exploitation of children

This year has seen devastation by a pandemic affecting an entire generation, said Mama Fatima Singhateh, the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

father

My father

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh Since I was born, nobody had ever identified himself to me as my father. Not even a picture of him had...
arts

The political dribbling of tribe

nfally f

Nfally Fadera,Head of Brand and Communication OIC Gambia

Rachel Ogoh

Hail to beauty

njie

IEC ACCUSED OF IGNORING GPPA ADVICE OVER VOTER MATERIAL CONTRACT

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions