Gender minister says labour migration programmes helpful in job creation

By Tabora Bojang

Fatou Kinteh, the minister of gender, children and social welfare, said the government has set a target with the recovery focused national development plan to facilitate the creation of 150,000 new jobs by 2027, adding that labour migration programs can help government in achieving this target.

She disclosed that Cruise Gambia, a licensed recruitment company with experience of actual employment on migrant labour programmes” is helping in the creation of jobs for young people especially women under the age of 36.

“Out of the 700 deployments and jobs created over 70 percent were women workers. This demonstrates the opportunities that exist for women,” Minister Kinteh revealed at the 8th annual stake in the Nation Forum on Saturday.

She said even though a lot of job opportunities in the Gulf countries are for domestic work done by women, they are “nonetheless real opportunities for unemployed women to join the first rope of employment and income earning.” Kinteh further argued that with their earnings, they [women employed in domestic work] can improve their chances of gaining more skills, starting small businesses and progressing in the world of work.

“It is well documented that female migrant workers face special risks and perils and there are some who think that because of these risks women should not be part of these employment schemes. On the other hand, many progressives think that excluding women tantamount to discrimination, double victimisation and intensified marginalisation. Given that these are well studied and understood, it would be better for either responsive, preventive and mitigation measures to institutionalise it. This will enable women to exercise their rights, to access employment opportunities and improve their lives and that of their families and communities. The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, is applying the highest standards of ethical labour migration protocols including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Domestic Workers Convention 2011,” she said.