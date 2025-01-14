Pirang Caliph’s Peace Organisation launched

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Caliph General of Pirang on Friday presided over the launching of his organisation established to nurture peace at a ceremony held at the King Fahad Mosque in Banjul.

The locally conceived organisation seeks to nurture and encourage peaceful coexistence in The Gambia and beyond. The founder, Alhaji Seedy Mukhtarr Gassama explained that the Peace for All Organisation was established to promote unity.

“I believe that when peace and harmony are maintained, we will all continue to live together smoothly without any hitches,” he said.

He said The Gambia is a peaceful country, and it is Gambians who should endeavour to maintain that peace at all costs.

“The organisation will strive to promote peace, togetherness, and unity in The Gambia. and even beyond whenever necessary,” he said.

Further addressing the launching attended by Imams, alkalos, and the information minister, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, Caliph General Gassama, said he has observed with total dismay how religious, political, and other differences continue to affect the peaceful coexistence of Gambians.

Alhagie Bai Sainey Secka, the Bilal of Banjul and public relations officer of the Federation Ansarudine Gambia appealed to Gambians, irrespective of their religious and other affiliations, to learn to be tolerant.

“Our country is peaceful, and as religious leaders, we should continue to promote peace,” he said.

Alhaji Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, Imam Ratib of Banjul, who was presented with a certificate of recognition for his contribution to strengthening peace, expressed gratitude to Caliph General Gassama for the recognition.

He further commended Gassama for establishing the Peace for All Organisation and assured him of his unflinching support and guidance.