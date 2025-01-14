IDEA holds public consultation on business, human rights

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently organised 2 days of public consultation on the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business and Human Rights.

Funded by the European Union, the consultation hosted at the Bakadaji Hotel is designed to introduce the UN guiding principles and build a collective understanding of their importance in the context of The Gambia.

The NHRC Chairman Emmanuel Denial Joof said the 2-day convergence underscores the importance of a unified and collaborative approach to not only promoting development but developing responsible business practices and ensuring the protection of human rights within the business sector.

“The Gambia’s business landscape, like many others in Africa, has seen notable growth, contributing significantly to our national economy through job creation, infrastructure development, and increased trade. “However, this progress has not come without challenges. Across the continent and within our borders, we have witnessed incidents of exploitative child labour, environmental degradation due to sand mining and other extractive mining, among others,” he said.

Chairman Joof said these issues, when left unaddressed, will undermine human rights and compromise sustainable development and social cohesion.

He said the overall objective of the event is to initiate a national dialogue on the UNGPs and lay the foundation for developing a National Action Plan that will guide “our collective efforts in ensuring corporate accountability and the protection of human rights in business operations”.

“The forum will popularise the UNGPs among stakeholders and enhance awareness and understanding while facilitating dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among diverse actors in the business sector,” he said.

Joof also highlighted the government’s role and responsibility in protecting and promoting human rights.

He urged the government to take ownership of instituting the UN guiding principles on business and human rights.

HE Immaculada Roca I Cortes, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation, highlighted the EU’s solidarity with The Gambia in promoting the UN guiding principles on business and human rights.

She expressed the need for effective remedies when rights are violated while indicating the need for a comprehensive framework to address emerging challenges as a result of activities of businesses and industries.

“There is a need for the state and businesses to respect human rights to promote sustainable development,” she added.

She said the EU remains committed to supporting the Gambia in this process through technical assistance, capacity building, and sharing expertise.

MS Jainaba Faye, the program manager at IDEA, said human rights are the bedrock of a just and equitable society, encompassing fundamental freedoms such as the right to life, liberty, security of person, freedom from slavery and torture, and the right to work, to education, and to participate in cultural life.

“These rights are not just for governments to uphold; they extend to the private sector as well,” she stated.