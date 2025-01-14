FIOHTG holds annual planning meeting

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG), recently held a five-day planning and reporting retreat for its members of staff at the Tendaba Camp in Kiang, Lower River Region.

Anchored on the objective of the annual planning meeting, the gathering provided an opportunity to the various units to present their activity report, successes, and challenges encountered.

Addressing the opening, Jainaba T Sarr, the country Director of FIOHTG, remarked that the customary annual planning and reporting retreat serves as a moment to pause and reflect on their progress, challenges and towards meeting their common purpose as a development organisation.

“We look forward to directly hearing from the respective units through their presentations of their annual reports and later on the plans we have for the year. We also look forward to a meaningful interface. with our esteemed board members,” she added.

She thanked their partners who were behind them over the years.

Ebrima Drammeh, the manager of one of the programs Units said he is looking forward to an educative, interactive, and entertaining retreat.

“I want us to have real entertainment because at the end of a very fruitful year, we need to gather together to have entertaining activities, and then it’s also an opportunity to reflect on what we have done,” he said.

Aminata Jatta, the HR and admin officer, stated that the retreat aims to bring in new plans and communicate with the program staff to come up with the best possible agenda to see to it that they have a successful year ahead.

She also noted, “One of the key expectations is for us to reflect but also to come forward with new plans on how to build and continue the good work we are doing.”