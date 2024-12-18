Generals brief president on ‘Exercise Kansala 2024’

- Advertisement -

Release release – State House, Banjul: “President Adama Barrow in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, yesterday, received briefings on a joint military exercise dubbed Exercise Kansala 2024. The exercise is to ensure operational efficiency for enhanced national security.

Reacting to the presentation on Exercise Kansala 2024, President Barrow commended the military for undertaking exercises to keep their men and women fit. He added that in any strong and stable democracy, the military plays a critical role and does not interfere with the democratic processes.

“President Barrow reminded the senior command that when the military sticks to its role, it provides a supportive and peaceful environment, giving assurance to the people, investors and development partners. He further emphasised that soldiering is a noble job, and called on them to remain professional and serve the country while assuring them of his government’s continued support.



“Earlier in his introduction, Chief of Defence Staff Lt General Momar Cham said the Gambia Armed Forces must continue to train and equip its soldiers. He commended the president for being supportive and giving them space to focus on their mandate. He elaborated on the cooperation with sister services under the Ministry for the Interior in carrying out the field exercise, Kansala 2024.

Army Commander Brigadier General Sait Njie detailed the operations of the joint field training based on the concept: “the best form of welfare for troops is first-class training”.

“The five-day training from 19th to 23rd December will include military exercises and outreach activities, including health screening and supporting communities.”