US hails Ecowas for decision to establish special tribunal

- Advertisement -

By Gift Habib

The United States has commended Ecowas and the government of The Gambia for their decision to establish a special tribunal aimed at addressing human rights violations and international crimes committed during the regime of former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh.

In a statement released yesterday, the US Department of State described the move as a landmark step towards justice and accountability.

- Advertisement -

The tribunal will investigate crimes committed between July 1994 and January 2017, a period marked by widespread allegations of abuse, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances under Jammeh’s rule.

The US praised Ecowas for its leadership and dedication to promoting justice and human rights in West Africa.

The US also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting The Gambia and Ecowas in their efforts to deliver justice for victims, emphasising the importance of accountability in fostering lasting peace in the region.

- Advertisement -

“The Gambia has shown admirable courage in facing its past

and committing to a democratic future and we commend Ecowas for its leadership and commitment to human rights and justice. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in The Gambia and Ecowas to ensure justice and accountability for victims and help build lasting peace in West Africa,” the statement read.

The tribunal builds on The Gambia’s ongoing transitional justice efforts, including the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission, which previously documented abuses during Jammeh’s regime.