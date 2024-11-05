GFA speaks on Independence Stadium debacle

- Advertisement -

The Gambia For All party has added its voice to the latest disapproval of the Independence Stadium by Caf to host international matches.

In a statement released yesterday, the party said:

“The Confederation of African Football (Caf) declares the Gambia National Stadium unfit. Gambia For All (GFA) party demands accountability for those responsible for this unacceptable national embarrassment.

One has to wonder whether there is anyone in President Barrow’s government who knows, or ever heard of a check list of standards that quality management organizations use as inspection tools to qualify or disqualify venues for international sports tournaments. These inspection tools ensure uniformity of services and amenities, so that performance of tasks are consistent across the board, and are in line with international standards.

The reported disapproval by CAF, once again, of our National Stadium’s fitness for purpose, is not a surprise to us in GFA. What will surprise us however, is whether President Barrow will hold individuals accountable for this disgraceful and wasteful episode that has dashed the hopes of an entire generation of young Gambians.

The standards concerned are generally issued by various international organizations, and are readily available to anyone who cares to make an effort to get them. It is therefore incomprehensible why CAF’s checklist of standards cannot be properly followed by the Barrow administration officials. Were they trying to cut corners, or are they simply incompetent? They owe an explanation to The Gambian people.

It is disheartening to note that the scandal involving the stadium is part of a long list of poorly executed projects by this administration. This list includes, amongst others, the international airport renovation project, where millions of taxpayer Dalasis were purportedly spent, only to have an airport that ranks among the worst in the region.

Even the road projects that president Barrow keeps mentioning as part of his legacy, and what he advances as his reason d’être for a controversial third term bid, or “troisième mandat”, as is notoriously referred to in the subregion, are sub-standard. All these projects suffer from the same poor quality issues identified by CAF inspectors at the national stadium.

Regrettably, President Barrow’s solution to the issue of administrative incompetence, is to pay journalists to report favourably on government projects, and to enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Information in peddling alternative narratives that are plainly different from people’s everyday experiences. One is drawn to the conclusion that this Ministry is gradually being transformed into what can best be described as an Orwellian Disinformation Bureau.

Politicians, administrators, contractors, and project managers are reminded that those collaborating, participating or enabling the administration to defraud the public will be held to account however long it takes.

GFA would like to reiterate, once again, our commitment to fight an unrelenting battle against official corruption. We will ensure that what is for the Gambian public, goes to the Gambian public. Very simply put, there will be compromise on this principle.”