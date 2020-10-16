32 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
News

GFF MAKES CASE FOR FOOTBALL RESUMPTION

42
Scorpion
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation GFF has managed to put a strong case for the resumption of football activities, halted since March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

The Gambia was among the first in Africa to cancel its league and other domestic programmes.

- Advertisement -

However with the Afcon qualifiers and other junior categories’ events coming up around the continent, the GFF is keen to push for a possible return of football especially preparing the national teams whose programmes are imminent.

Following an initial consultation with the National Sports Council NSC, a meeting was held yesterday with the ministry  of health where the GFF presented its case for a possible resumption of football, especially the international activities.

Ebou Faye, 2nd vice president of the GFF who attended the meeting said the health authorities took  a keen interest in their deliberations  and have promised to get back to them in the not too distant future.” I think we have managed to paint  good picture of the situation and hopefully the authorities will create an avenue for a possible return to normalcy soon. We are however very grateful that they have granted us permission to carry on with the training of our junior teams . That is a  major welcome development,” Mr Faye told The Standard.

The GFF planned to start the new season in the first week of December while the national team will play two matches against Gabon next month. The Gambia will also have to prepare and send a team to Senegal for  the WAFU Under- 20 tourney next month which is also the qualifier for the 2021 African youth championship.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBakary Badjie Youth and Sports Minister
Next articleKMC imposes fines for stray animal owners, nuisance
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

IEC DEFENDS PLANNED INTRODUCTION OF PAPER BALLOT

By Alagie Manneh The Independent Electoral Commission has said its plans to introduce a paper ballot system for the upcoming presidential election are underway and...
Read more
News

NUP leader says fighting corruption will top his party’s agenda

By Omar Bah Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving his party's registration certification from the Independent Electoral Commission, the leader of the National Unity Party...
Read more
News

Brothers drown at Palma Rima

By Mafugi Ceesay Police in Kotu yesterday recovered the bodies of Carlos Mendy and Vincent Mendy, said to be brothers who are believed to have...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

njie

IEC DEFENDS PLANNED INTRODUCTION OF PAPER BALLOT

By Alagie Manneh The Independent Electoral Commission has said its plans to introduce a paper ballot system for the upcoming presidential election are underway and...
ousman

NUP leader says fighting corruption will top his party’s agenda

drown

Brothers drown at Palma Rima

BakarySanyangGovernorWestCoastRegion

Ombudsman summons PS Banja over fisheries bribery scandal

talib

KMC imposes fines for stray animal owners, nuisance

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions