GFF MAKES CASE FOR FOOTBALL RESUMPTION

The Gambia Football Federation GFF has managed to put a strong case for the resumption of football activities, halted since March 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

The Gambia was among the first in Africa to cancel its league and other domestic programmes.

However with the Afcon qualifiers and other junior categories’ events coming up around the continent, the GFF is keen to push for a possible return of football especially preparing the national teams whose programmes are imminent.

Following an initial consultation with the National Sports Council NSC, a meeting was held yesterday with the ministry of health where the GFF presented its case for a possible resumption of football, especially the international activities.

Ebou Faye, 2nd vice president of the GFF who attended the meeting said the health authorities took a keen interest in their deliberations and have promised to get back to them in the not too distant future.” I think we have managed to paint good picture of the situation and hopefully the authorities will create an avenue for a possible return to normalcy soon. We are however very grateful that they have granted us permission to carry on with the training of our junior teams . That is a major welcome development,” Mr Faye told The Standard.

The GFF planned to start the new season in the first week of December while the national team will play two matches against Gabon next month. The Gambia will also have to prepare and send a team to Senegal for the WAFU Under- 20 tourney next month which is also the qualifier for the 2021 African youth championship.