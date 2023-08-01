GIA MD MOVED TO GAMPOST

The Standard has been reliably informed that the managing director of Gambia International Airlines, Lamin Cham, has been moved from his post to become the new head at the Gambia Postal Services Corporation, GAMPOST.

Our source said the changes happened in the last few days.

According to our sources, no replacement has been named for Cham at the GIA. Equally, it is not immediately known what will be the fate of the former head of GAMPOST, Abdoulie Tambedou.

However, a senior government official told The Standard that he could be heading to the Ferry Services where the manager Lamin Jawara has been sent on leave. Our top government source said the picture of the recent movements in the top echelons in some parastatals will become clearer today.