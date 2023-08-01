Moroccan embassy marks King Mohammed’s 24th Throne Day anniversary

By Lamin Cham

The Moroccan embassy on Sunday evening marked the 24th anniversary of the ascension of King Mohammed VI to the throne with a dinner hosted at its residence in Brufut.

Mohammed VI succeded his father, the late King Hassan II upon his demise in 1998.

Welcoming a cross-section of Gambians to the ceremony, the charge d’ affairs Ahmed Belhadj said the celebration of the Throne Day helps to consecrate the attachement of the Moroccan people to the symbols of the nation, top of which is the Monarchy, which constitutes the foundation of the nation and the image of continuity in its noblest purposes.

He added that King Mohammed VI has been working since his enthronement to strengthen Morocco’s position on the international stage, consolidating the foundations of the Moroccan state and opening up new horizons for her citizens to enjoy all their rights and achieve satisfactory economic and social progress.

“As you know, relations between Morocco and Gambia are exceptionally rooted in history, rich and strong in the bonds of friendship and fraternity that exist between the two peoples and between our leaders.

These relations, which have always been strong by the passage of time, are in fact strengthened and deepened at every level by the passage of time,” he said.

He revealed that the Kingdom of Morocco decided last year to open an embassy in The Gambia confirming the excellent relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as Morocco’s commitment to raising these relations to the high and advanced level.

In response, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lang Yabou deputising his minister who actually turned up hot-foot from an offiicial mission in Russia, thanked the chargé d’affair and explored the fraternal relations that exist between the two countries. On behalf of the president and the people of The Gambia, Mr Yabou hailed the tremendous solidarity and cooperation Morocco rendered to The Gambia and conveyed the grattitude of the Gambian people to the King and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Foreign Minister, Dr Mamadou Tangara, said Morocco’s commitment to the African continent is evidenced by its creation of a Ministry of African cooperation among other things. The event was attended by ambassadors, senior government and local officials and friends of Morocco.