Girls outperform boys in WASSCE

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) yesterday announced the release of the 2023 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Grade 12 results with girls outperforming boys.

It said across the nation, girls continue to shine academically, representing 60% of the total of 16,405 candidates who sat the exam. “Among the candidates who attained 5 credits or more, 53% are girls an achievement highlighting another significant improvement in the education of the girl child,” MoBSE said.

The ministry further revealed that this year’s results have shown improvement in candidates with 5 credits or more (met university entry requirement) with a slight increase of 316 candidates compared to last year.

“The number of candidates with credit in mathematics has also increased by 110 students compared to 2022, an upward trajectory showcasing the dedication and potential of students in this critical subject, although, there remains room for improvement. There is a decrease in performance in the English language though and this trend has been observed over the past three years, both in terms of credits and passes. However, MoBSE is committed to addressing this issue by enhancing the proficiency of our students in the English language,” the ministry said.

In another positive development, students have excelled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) subjects with four of the top seven subjects hailing from the TVET category, with pass rates of approximately 90% in Auto Mechanics, 88% in Applied Electricity, 81% in Wood Work, and 74% in Clothing and Textile. These achievements underscore the importance of diversifying educational opportunities, particularly TVET.