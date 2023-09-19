ASSEMBLY DEMAND INFO ON SALE OF JAMMEH’S ASSETS

AG given ten days to provide info or face investigations

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly yesterday adopted a resolution which ordered various officials and institutions to refund monies or supply information about a number of irregularities highlighted by the auditor general in the 2019 report of government accounts. The resolution was made on the findings of the auditor general office which highlighted serious irregularities in the management of public funds.

FPAC which conducted its findings and engaged all stakeholders concerned on the auditor’s report yesterday furnished the plenary of the Assembly on the matter and the resolution taken.

The 38-point resolution was presented by FPAC chairman Alagie S Darboe who began by commending the good work of the auditor general and the quick responses of the accountant general to his committee.

Jammeh’s assets

The resolution ordered for the accountant general to liaise with the minister of justice to provide the auditor general and FPAC relevant documents including the Janneh Commission’s treasury receipts amounting to D22,319,957.92 and other information pertaining to the sale of the assets of former president Yahya Jammeh on or before 28 September, failing which, the Inspector General of Police must launch an investigation and report to FPAC within 90 days.

Virements

The resolution ordered that the minister of finance provide a written explanation to FPAC, the reasons why 404 virements totaling D2,687,362,341.40 were made over the maximum threshold of 75 percent in 10 days.

The resolution further resolved that the MDAs provide FPAC with a comprehensive list of all fraudulent cases across government institutions particularly the accountant general’s office, the auditor general’s office, the Inspector General of Police and the judiciary including names, amounts, dates and their current status; failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

Unreconcilled transactions

The resolution added that all unreconciled government transactions indicated in the 2019 audited accounts be reconciled by the accountant general before the end of the financial year, 2023 and a report sent to the FPAC, failure of which, the PS, ministry of finance must punish the people concerned.

State House rehabilitation project

The secretary general at the Office of the President and the PS at the ministry of works must provide a written explanation to the FPAC as to why the approval for a single-source procurement for the rehabilitation work at the State House was sought after the completion of the work, on or before 28 September, 2023. It ordered the contracts committee and the SG Office of the President in 2019, reimburse, on or before the 28 September 2023, the sum of D950, 000.00 being a contingency amount that they were asked to remove from the contract with Gai Construction for the Rehabilitation of State House by the GPPA, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days

Banjul Drainage Roads and Sewage project

The resolution added that the SG Office of the President and PS ministry of works must provide a written explanation to the FPAC for accepting the Banjul Drainage, Roads and Sewage (BDRS) contract and evidence that GAI Enterprise is the most suitable and qualified contractor to carry out the project, on or before 28 September.

The accountant general must present for review, all un-presented payment vouchers and supporting documents amounting to D392, 091.67 to the auditors for review, on or before 28 September, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

Timber export

The resolution ordered that the PS ministry of the environment provide the auditor general and FPAC with all agreements they have with the Government of Senegal relating to all forfeited timber seized on Gambian soil and all the payments made from the proceeds on or before 28 September 2023.

It further called for the PS ministry of the environment to provide to the auditor general and FPAC the authority to spend the funds generated from the sale of the confiscated timber, on or before 28 September 2023.

Ministry of Finance

The resolution said the ministry of finance must provide a written explanation to the auditors and FPAC the procurement of 15 motor vehicles brand that are different from the specifications on the contract, on or before 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

Commandeering of vehicles

The resolution ordered that the Chief of Staff and IGP must ensure that the commandeering of NAO vehicles stops immediately.

Fuel stations

The resolution ordered that the department of Physical Planning not issue permits for construction of fuel stations prior to Pura’s approval.

NYSS

The resolution also stated that the ministry of youth and sports must regularise the situation at the National Youth Service Scheme by the end of October 2023, and report to the FPAC by 15 November 2023.

GBoS

It added that the DG of the Gambia Bureau of Statistics must ensure that some payment vouchers amounting to D450,890.00 that were not presented for audit inspection, are provided to the auditors on or before the 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

GCCPC

“That the director general GCCPC must ensure that the monies involved in a fraud case concerning fuel coupons defrauded by their staff, be fully recovered on or before the 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation for possible prosecution within 90 days.

Gambia College

The Principal of The Gambia College must provide all missing vouchers amounting to D21 million to the auditors on or before 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

Area Councils

It ordered the Assembly Select Committee on Regional Government to visit Brikama Area Council latest by the end of October 2023 to investigate the issues relating to the new BAC office building while Director of Finance at the Kuntaur Area Council must refund the D198,548.00 claimed to have been used for monthly Lumo Set-Settal on or before 28 September 2023, failure of which, the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report to FPAC within 90 days.

NRA

The Auditor General should immediately investigate the writing-off of D19, 758, 493.90 by National Roads Authority (NRA) for an advance they have paid to COPRI.

MoBSE

The resolution added that the PS at MoBSE in 2019, reimburse the government, the sum of D30, 451.00 being payment made on an expired contract by end of September 2023.

Vote controllers

With immediate effect all Vote Controllers are ordered to refund the government all monies spent on single source procurements that have not been authorised prior to any purchase.