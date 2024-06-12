Global Fund launches over $40M grant

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The government of The Gambia in partnership with Global Fund on Tuesday launched $40.9 million grant as part of its seventh replenishment cycle.

This grant aims to address critical health issues in The Gambia, focusing primarily on the ongoing battles against tuberculosis, malaria and HIV/AIDS, while also strengthening the overall health infrastructure.

The funding will be distributed over the next three years and will be utilized in various strategic areas.

The official launching took place at Kairaba Beach Hotel, with key stakeholders from both local and international organisations in attendance.

Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the Minister of Health, hailed the initiative as a transformative step towards improving the nation’s healthcare outcomes.

Adda Faye, chief financial officer at Global Fund, emphasized the importance of collaborative approach in addressing health challenges.

Mrs Faye stated that the $40 million allocations to The Gambia support sustainable health development.

“We have a zero tolerance for mismanagement of funds but the government has also demonstrated their lack of tolerance for the same aspect as a result it makes the partnership even more strong”, Mrs Faye concluded.

Currently, several former government officials are standing trial accused of corruption involving the Global Fund’s money.

Delivering the launching statement on behalf of the president, Fatou Kinteh, the minister of Gender, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the fight against malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS and the development of the health services.

Minister Kinteh expressed heartfelt gratitude to Global Fund for partnering with the Gambia and the ministry of health, the ministry of finance for facilitating the funding and implementation of the grants.