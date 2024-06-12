19 bulls donated for Tobaski at prisons, communities

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker And Fatou Bojang

The Sevginin Hikmeti Foundation (SHF) on Tuesday donated 19 bulls to central prisons Mile 2 and other places across the country.

Sevginin Hikmeti Foundation was established in The Gambia in 2019 and is also into constructing mosques and providing borehole projects for communities.

Modou Jarju, deputy director of general administration and finance at prisons, said since government cannot do all services alone, there is need for originations such as SHF to help complement efforts.

Mr Jarju cracked a joke: “This bull is going to be an ease for us in terms of security because somebody who sees a bull like this even if the person is planning to escape during the feast will not go again”.

He called on the donors to help them with some boreholes at Janjanbureh prisons for the inmates and thanked the SHF for supporting them in the last three years.

Lamin Colley, project manager for Sevginin Hikmeti Foundation, thanked the management of the central prisons for always welcoming them and expressed delight in the intervention of his foundation.