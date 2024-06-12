29 youth entrepreneurs get gov’t grant

- Advertisement -

A total of 29 young Gambian entrepreneurs—11 women and 18 men—each received a grant of D50,000 from a total grant of D1,450,000.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and facilitated by the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI), marks a pivotal moment in the Ministry’s efforts to foster innovation and economic growth.

The beneficiaries operate in diverse sectors, including agriculture, value chain development, tailoring, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, fisheries and general merchandise. Officials told The Standard that the initiative celebrates not only the achievements of the beneficiaries but also their potential to drive change and economic development within their communities.

- Advertisement -

Youth Minster Bakary Badjie said the initiative is a testament to “our dedication to empowering young people and providing them with the necessary resources to succeed. By investing in our youth, we are investing in the economic future of The Gambia.”

Mr. Badjie highlighted the critical role of entrepreneurship in economic development, emphasizing that these grants are more than just financial assistance; they are an investment in the country’s young entrepreneurs. He encouraged the beneficiaries to be dedicated and disciplined in the management of their small businesses as they grow in their respective fields.

Mr. Sanna Bah, chairperson, NEDI Board of Directors, spoke about the transformative potential of such initiatives noting that the diversity of the sectors represented by the beneficiaries reflect the broad spectrum of talent and innovation present among Gambian youth.

- Advertisement -

Mam Lissa Camara, General Manager of NEDI, expressed pride in the beneficiaries and confidence in their abilities to make significant contributions to the economy. “NEDI is committed to providing ongoing support and mentorship to these entrepreneurs. Today is another testament of the journey, and we are here to walk alongside every step of the way”.

Isatou Ndow, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and government for supporting their dream of becoming entrepreneurs. She promised their readiness to support each other in their business development journey.