Governor Saidy completes tenure as head of African central banks association

The Governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, Buah Saidy, has returned home Wednesday after attending the 45th meeting of the Association of African Central Banks (AACB) held in Livingstone, Zambia. Governor Saidy until this meeting was the president of the AACB.

The AACB was created to promote co-operation in monetary, banking, and financial spheres in the African region, bring about and maintain price and financial stability, and spearhead a convergence process towards a single currency and a common central bank in Africa, among others.

Governor Saidy in a historic and unprecedented achievement, secured the endorsement of all forty-two (42) African Central Bank Governors to allow for the establishment of the African Monetary Institute (AMI).

The creation and establishment of the AMI has been in the works for at least a decade.

The AMI when discussed and approved at both ministerial and presidential committee levels, is expected to culminate into the establishment of the African Central Bank. This would be an essential pillar in the pursuit of a single currency for Africa and a significant step towards continental economic integration.

Similarly, Governor Saidy was able to get the support of his colleague Governors for the activation of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism that is critical in helping member countries achieve the convergence criteria towards a single currency. The Pan African Payment Systems, another critical mechanism in enhancing payments across African borders was also endorsed by the Governors, thanks to the commitment and dynamism of the CBG Governor.

The new chairperson of the AACB is the Zambian Central Bank Governor, Dr Denny Kaliyalaya. The next AACB meeting is scheduled to take place in July 2024 in Libya.