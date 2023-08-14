GFF mourns Office Assistant Mamma

The football fraternity is mourning the passing of Modou Lamin Conteh, Mamma a long-time office assistant who died yesterday. “On behalf of the President, Executive and Staff of the Gambia Football Federation, we regret to announce with deep sadness and sorrow the passing of our colleague Momodou Lamin Conteh (Mamma) GFF Office Assistant,” a statement posted on the GFF Facebook said.

The post generated an avalanche of tributes to the hard-working Mamma who knew almost every football stakeholder in the country through his work.

“He was faster and certainly more efficient than a radio announcement in terms reaching out to stakeholders when meetings or assemblies were being called,” a senior GFF official told The Standard yesterday. He was laid to rest at Babylon where he moved to his house from Bakau.