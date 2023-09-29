Gov’t approves 13 operators for 2024 hajj

By Omar Bah

The ministry of religious affairs has approved 13 licensed hajj tour operators to transport pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for the 2024 pilgrimage.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the ministry said Gambia International Airlines, GIA, and private operators which were licensed by the National Hajj Commission for the 2023 hajj will be retained for the same services for the 2024 hajj in view of the limited quota allocated to the country.

The approved operators include: Gambia International Airlines, Banjul Travel Agency, Tivaouane Travel & Tours, Orbit Travel Agency, Travel Express Agency, Continental Travels Ltd, Amana Travel & Tours, Maya Global Travel Agency, Algasimou Travel Agency, Crossbreed Travels Ltd, Group Soninkara Travel Agency, Al–Huda Travel Agency, and Alfaz Travel Agency.

The ministry also disclosed that the National Hajj Commission will strictly regulate next year’s hajj to ensure its success. It advised intending pilgrims and those acting on their behalf to engage with only the travel agencies licensed by the ministry.

“Engaging individual agents representing agencies other than the approved ones are strictly discouraged. Pilgrims and persons acting on their behalf who do otherwise are warned that they are doing so at their own risk. The government through the ministry of religious affairs and the National Hajj Commission are working with the operators to ensure that Gambian pilgrims receive reliable and quality services for a fulfilling hajj,” the ministry concluded.