Gov’t asks public schools to stop charging admission fees, levies

Press release

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has learnt with great concern that certain public schools are charging parents for the admission of their children, learning materials such as books, uniforms amongst others.

Please be reminded that the Basic and Secondary Education Policy strictly prohibits the collection and levying of any form of fees in government-subvented, grant-aided and recognised Madarasa schools in The Gambia.

As such, we wish to strongly state that this practice is illegal and therefore. all those involved in it must stop immediately and refund all monies collected from parents.

Any initiative by the Parents/Teachers Association or any of the school management structures that may involve the levying of charges/fees for the welfare of their students and the school must be reported to, and approved by the Ministry through the Regional Education Directors.

Finally, parents and the public at large are hereby urged to report any practice such as unlawful levies to the nearest Regional Education Offices for redress.”

